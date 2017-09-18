State agency investigates shooting of 2 Oklahoma officers

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of two Oklahoma police officers.

The OSBI says the Chickasha (CHICK'-uh-shay) officers were wounded Sunday afternoon when they went to the home of 61-year-old Alex Warren Klingler to serve a search warrant and Klingler opened fire. The officers returned gunfire.

OSBI spokeswoman Jessica Brown says both officers were taken to hospitals where one was treated and released and the other is in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

Klingler barricaded himself inside the home, but later surrendered to law officers after a more than two-hour standoff during which U.S. Highway 81 was closed. Chickasha is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Brown says Klingler suffered non-life threatening wounds during the shooting.