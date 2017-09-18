Police investigating vandalism of rainbow doors at church

Officials say a set of rainbow-colored doors that read "God's doors are open to all" in front of a Rhode Island church was vandalized over the weekend.

Cranston police Sgt. Josh Dygon tells The Providence Journal that officers were called to Woodridge Congregational United Church of Christ on Sunday morning for a report of vandalism. He says police are investigating.

Rev. Scott Spencer says he discovered around 8 a.m. that someone had shattered the slats on two of the six doors sometime that morning or the night before.

Spencer says the doors are intended to send a message of inclusiveness, with a particular focus on the LGBT community. The display was created by Newman Congregation Church in Rumford. The church has loaned it out to other congregations.