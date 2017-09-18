Friends: Texas man who killed 8 became increasingly isolated

Friends of a Texas man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife and seven others at a house party say he became increasingly isolated as his marriage dissolved and his unemployment lingered.

They told The Dallas Morning News that 32-year-old Spencer Hight's despondency and drunkenness grew far worse after he separated earlier this year from Meredith Hight, who filed for divorce in July.

Meredith Hight was hosting a party Sept. 10 at the home the couple used to share in Plano, north of Dallas, when authorities say her estranged husband appeared and opened fire.

Authorities say a responding officer confronted Spencer Hight and shot and killed him.

Hight had been friends with many at the party, with one of the victims serving as a groomsman at the couple's 2011 wedding.

