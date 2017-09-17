Jose to swipe northeastern US with rain, wind and rough surf



Hurricane Jose will bring disruptive rain, wind and coastal flooding to the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts during the first half of the week.

Jose, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to pass within a few hundred miles of the coast on its closest approach around midweek. By this point, Jose will either remain at minimal hurricane intensity or weaken to a tropical storm.

The possibility remains for Jose to make landfall, depending on how quickly the storm turns to the northeast.





“Although Jose will generally pass offshore of much of the East Coast, a landfall can still not be ruled out as Jose makes its closest pass to the United States,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Eastern Long Island and southeastern New England would be at greatest risk for landfall should it occur.

Regardless, Jose’s anticipated track will bring the most significant impacts along and just east of the Northeast Interstate-95 corridor.

“A hurricane does not need to make landfall to cause significant adverse effects in the Northeast, since the shape of the coast tends to enhance storm effects and trap ocean water,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Areas from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to Maine can expect rough surf to continue to pound the coast as Jose churns offshore, leading to extensive beach erosion. Intense rip currents and large waves will endanger anyone who ventures into the water.





The winds around Jose will push a large amount of water toward the mid-Atlantic and New England coast, leading to minor flooding at times of high tide.

“With the new moon phase early this week, tide levels are higher than most of the rest of the month,” Sosnowski said. “A strong storm tracking near the coast may push tides to 1-3 feet above published levels.”

“In addition, Jose will likely come close enough to the coast to cause a period of rain and gusty winds from the Delmarva Peninsula northward into New England from Tuesday into Wednesday,” Pydynowski said.

Winds gusting between 40 and 60 mph could lead to sporadic power outages and tree damage from eastern North Carolina to southeastern New England. Should Jose track closer to the coast and/or make landfall, gusts to 70 mph are possible.





At the very least, delays on the road and in the air are anticipated due to the rain and wind. Outdoor sporting events may need to be rescheduled.

The northwestern extent of the worst rain and wind will ultimately be determined by Jose’s exact track. A track farther to the west would throw clouds, rain and wind farther inland than currently anticipated.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Lee and Maria joined Jose in the basin on Saturday.

Those along the United States Gulf and East coasts should closely monitor the progress of Maria for any possible impacts during the last week of September.

m