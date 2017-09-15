College football week 3: Warmth to build across East; Storms may hamper games in South



The unbridled enthusiasm of college football fans will be on display this weekend with several key conference matchups taking place around the country.

While much of the college football slate this weekend should be free of weather concerns, there are several games that could be impacted by rain and thunderstorms.

Here is a look at the forecasts for ten of the biggest games this Saturday.





Air Force at No. 7 Michigan - 12 p.m. EDT

Air Force and No. 7 Michigan will do battle in front of over 100,000 maize and blue clad fans at the Big House on Saturday.

It will be a warm and humid day for mid-September in Ann Arbor with partly sunny conditions expected. Fans should apply plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.





The temperature at kickoff will be around 76 but by the end of the game the high will settle in the low 80s.

A normal high for this time of year in Ann Arbor is 74.

The wind speed will be around 4-8 mph from the southeast and should not impact the contest.

No. 5 Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh - 12 p.m. EDT

The Cowboys of Oklahoma State will travel to the Steel City to square off against the Pittsburgh Panthers in a rematch of one of the most thrilling games in the entire 2016 season.

The weather will be conducive for an offensive shootout, with partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff. Highs will reach the mid-80s by the end of the game.





A normal high for Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh is 74.

Winds should not impact the game as they will arrive out of the northeast at 3-6 mph.

No. 10 Wisconsin at BYU - 3:30 p.m. EDT

A pattern change taking place across the United States will finally bring cooler weather to the West, leading to a cooler gameday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

After temperatures in the 80s in Provo, Utah, earlier this week, for Saturday’s matchup between the Badgers and Cougars, highs will struggle to reach 70 at kickoff.



AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout much of the game.

A normal high temperature this time of year in Provo is 82.

The wind will be out of the south at 3-6 mph and should not impact the game.

Mercer at No. 15 Auburn - 4 p.m. EDT

Hot and humid weather in Auburn, Alabama, could give way to stormy conditions during the game between Mercer and Auburn.

There will be a threat for storms during the afternoon, with the best chance coming during the second half at Jordan Hare Stadium.



Any thunderstorm that moves through the area will likely bring a delay in play due to the threat of lightning or heavy rain. Fans should seek shelter at the first sign of thunder or lightning, even if the game has not been stopped officially.

The high for the day will be 84, and that will occur right around kickoff. By the end of the game, temperatures will dip into the upper 70s.

A normal high for mid-September in Auburn is 86.

Winds will be 3-6 mph out of the south and unlikely to impact play.

Army at No. 8 Ohio State - 4:30 p.m. EDT

Warm and muggy conditions will greet Buckeye fans at the Horseshoe as they welcome the Army Black Knights to Columbus.

Highs at kickoff will be in the low 80s; by the end of the game, temperatures will be near 70.





A normal high temperature for this time of year in Columbus is 77.

Winds out of the southeast at 3-6 mph will not impact play.

Due to the sunny and warm conditions, fans should stay hydrated while also keeping a hat and sunglasses handy.

Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma 6 p.m. EDT

Fresh off beating Ohio State in one of the biggest victories of the young college football season, Oklahoma returns home to Norman to square off against the Tulane Green Wave.

Saturday will feature warm and partly sunny conditions in Norman, and the pleasant weather will continue into the evening hours for kickoff.





The high for the day will be 89, and that will be reached around kickoff. By the fourth quarter, temperatures will have shifted to the mid-80s, which is right around normal for this time of year in Norman.

A steady wind of around 8-16 mph out of the south could impact play at some point.

Colorado State at No. 1 Alabama

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will look to stay on top of the college football world as the Rams of Colorado State visit Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It will be mainly dry with periods of clouds and sunshine for the evening matchup in Tuscaloosa. However, prior to kickoff, there is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm which could disrupt pregame tailgating festivities.





Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-80s before settling into the mid-70s during the final quarter.

Winds will be light and out of the southeast at around 4-8 mph, thus having little impact on the game.

No. 12 LSU at Mississippi State - 7 p.m. EDT

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs will begin SEC play in Starkville, Mississippi, Saturday night.

Most of the day will be cloudy with some breaks of sunshine mixed in; however, there is a slight chance of for a shower or thunderstorm during the pregame or first half.





The high for the day will occur ahead of kickoff around 88 with an AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperature of 95.

Patchy clouds and temperatures around 75 are expected by the end of the game.

Wind will blow from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

Georgia State at No. 5 Penn State 7:30 p.m. EDT

Penn State fans headed to the first night game of the season at Beaver Stadium can look forward to a comfortable evening for football.

For those planning to tailgate prior to the game, a high of 79 will be reached during the afternoon. A normal high for Sept. 16 in State College is 72.





Partly cloudy conditions during the night will bring temperatures down from 71 at kickoff to 61 by the final quarter.

Due to the cool weather, fans will want to bring a jacket or sweatshirt along.

Throughout the game, winds will be light at around 5-10 mph.

Samford at No. 13 Georgia - 7:30 p.m. EDT

It will be a dry and muggy night in Athens, Georgia, as Samford and Georgia, both nicknamed the Bulldogs, collide on the gridiron.

The high during the afternoon will reach 86, but the temperature will drop to 79 by the start of the game.



It will cool off during the evening, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s by the end of regulation.

Winds out of the southwest will be light at 3-7 mph.

No. 3 Clemson at No. 14 Louisville - 8 p.m. EDT

The biggest game of the weekend takes place in Louisville as the defending national champion Clemson Tigers pay a visit to the Louisville Cardinals.

The high during the day will reach 85, but by kickoff, the temperature will settle in the upper 70s.





A normal high temperature for this time of year in Louisville is 82.

Winds will be out of the southeast during the evening at 3-6 mph.

Texas at No. 4 Southern California - 8:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday's matchup between Texas and No. 4 USC is the first time these two tradition-rich schools have played since the legendary 2006 Rose Bowl.





The weather in Los Angeles will be dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures at kickoff will be near 76 but will drop to around 72 by the end of the game.

Winds will be light and variable and will have little impact on the outcome of the game.

Fresno State at No. 6 Washington - 9:30 p.m. EDT

Fresh off a meeting with No. 1 Alabama, the tough early-season schedule continues for the Fresno State Bulldogs as they visit the sixth-ranked Washington Huskies.

The weather in Seattle will be dry but cloudy. Temperatures at the start of the game will be near 71 but will drop to the mid-60s.





Because of the cool weather, spectators will want to bring a jacket to Husky Stadium.

Winds will be out of the west at 4-8 mph.

