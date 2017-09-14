Dad of new grad charged in 4 deaths has unanswered questions

The father of a Maine man accused of killing three family members and a caregiver says he doesn't understand how his son could have committed such violence.

Orion Krause is charged with killing his mother, grandparents and their caretaker at his grandparents' Massachusetts home last week.

Alexander Krause tells The Boston Globe that his 22-year-old son was a "stellar student," who recently graduated from Oberlin College. Krause says the killings underscore the need to "pay more attention to mental health," but declined to elaborate.

Krause tells the newspaper that there are "so many unanswered questions."

Orion Krause is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a competency hearing.

A candlelight vigil for his mother, 60-year-old Elizabeth Krause, will take place Thursday evening in Rockport, where she and her son lived.