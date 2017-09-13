US says airstrikes in Somalia kill 6 al-Shabab members

The U.S. military says it has carried out three "precision airstrikes" in southern Somalia that killed six members of the al-Shabab extremist group.

A U.S. Africa Command statement says the strikes occurred Wednesday morning about 260 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital, Mogadishu. The statement, unlike previous ones, does not give more information on the location of the strikes.

The U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group. The U.S. says the latest strikes were carried out in coordination with Somalia's government.

The U.S. last week announced that two separate drone strikes had killed four al-Shabab members.

Al-Shabab has become the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.