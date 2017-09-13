Sean Spicer wants to share Melissa McCarthy's Emmy award

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that he wants to “share” in comedian Melissa McCarthy’s recent Emmy win.

Spicer was asked if he thought he was owed part of the award for McCarthy’s portrayal of him by a reporter from The Blast who spotted him walking through D.C.’s Union Station.

“I think we should share it,” Spicer said.

McCarthy won an Emmy this past weekend for her impersonation of the former press secretary on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” The Hill reported.

When asked if he felt honored or offended by the comedian’s portrayal of him, Spicer said that “the first one was funny.”

Spicer also added that President Trump “has a great sense of humor” when asked if he enjoyed the skits.

Spicer resigned as press secretary in July.