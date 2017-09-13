Police: Speeding trooper who ran stop sign charged in death

A former South Carolina trooper has been charged with reckless homicide after authorities say he caused a fatal crash by running a stop sign while speeding.

Richland County Sheriff's Lt. Curtis Wilson says 28-year-old Brandon Norton was arrested Wednesday.

Wilson says Norton was in his patrol car driving 80 mph in a 40-mph zone on July 13 when he ran a stop sign in northern Richland County and slammed into a minivan.

Wilson said in a statement that an 81-year-old passenger in the van died from a head injury a month later.

Wilson didn't respond to an email asking if Norton was on duty, was responding to a call or had his blue lights on.

The Highway Patrol says Norton resigned on Aug. 13 after a year with the force.