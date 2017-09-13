Government waives reviews for border wall in California

Critics say the Trump administration's waiving of environmental laws to replace a stretch of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is overreach and a threat to ecology.

The administration on Tuesday waived the laws and other reviews on Tuesday to replace the stretch of border wall in Calexico, California.

It's the second time officials have exercised the authority in less than two months.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, the waiver extends 3 miles west from the downtown border crossing in Calexico.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will replace an airstrip landing-mat-style fence about 14 feet high with another that's up to 25 feet high.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke says replacing the fence in the area was one of the highest priorities for border security.