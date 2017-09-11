Reports: Irma’s severe flooding eyes Jacksonville, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina



Irma has left over 6 million without power in Florida as the storm continues to bring life-threatening storm surge and powerful winds.

At least three people have died in the storm in the United States. Two law enforcement officers were in a fatal car accident on Sunday; the third person was in a single-vehicle accident in Orange County, Florida.

Irma made a second Florida landfall at Marco Island, Florida, on Sunday. The storm tore across the Florida Keys early Sunday morning. Irma weakened to a tropical storm on Monday morning over eastern Florida after a 12-day stretch at hurricane strength.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida.

This is the first year that two Atlantic Basin hurricanes have made landfall at Category 4 strength in the U.S. in one season since records began in 1851.

Irma prompted the largest evacuation in U.S. history, taking 7 million out of their homes. More than 30 percent of Florida's entire population were asked to evacuate.

4:44 p.m. EDT Monday: A man was injured near Ladson, South Carolina when a large tree fell on his house.



@chswx 111Monroe Rd Ladson massive tree crushes house man inside escapes with injury but ok. All be smart be safe! #Irma #Chs #chswx pic.twitter.com/4NQnaFQiAW — RoadRunnerRic (@RoadRunnerRic) September 11, 2017





3:45 p.m. EDT Monday: Reed Timmer in Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys showing the devastating damage left behind by Irma.



Devastation from massive storm surge at Bahia Honda State Park in Florida Keys from Hurricane #Irma @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/SfervTFWZv — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 11, 2017





3:00 p.m. EDT Monday: Jacksonville, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina, inundated with floodwaters.



Here's a better video of the rescue. Nashville Fire and Rescue got residents from River Blvd. #hurricaneirma in Jax. pic.twitter.com/gXPcwdc4NA — Tessa Duvall (@TessaDuvall) September 11, 2017





This is White Point Garden is Downtown Charleston! Inundated with saltwater. pic.twitter.com/mloLiYzJy3 — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) September 11, 2017





2:45 p.m. EDT Monday: People are wading in floodwaters in Jacksonville, Florida. Downed power lines could create an electric current in the flood waters.

#hurricaneirma #afterirma #LaneAve #duvalcounty A post shared by Poppa Cain (@poppacain) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Flooding in the Orlo Vista area of Orange County after #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/X0RQAArNcR — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 11, 2017

2:14 p.m. EDT Monday: Flights may resume on Tuesday with limited schedules at Miami International Airport after damage and security assessments are conducted to the the airport's facility and infrastructure.

Miami officials announced that curfew in the city would continue tonight starting from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

At a Monday press conference, Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez told residents it's not safe to return yet and urged patience.

Access to the city of Miami Beach remains closed to the public as crews work to clear roadways. City offices and services also remain closed.



Homestead city hall has become a power station. 90% of residents don't have electricity, so they're coming here to charge up. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/i6LyfjAOkf — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) September 11, 2017



People trying to return to Miami Beach are being turned down since the evacuations are in effect.



Complete nightmare as cars turned away on causeways after Miami-Beach tells residents they can't enter until Tuesday https://t.co/h9kJR52Fb5 pic.twitter.com/aAimRmCE7A — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 11, 2017

1:45 p.m. EDT Monday: Urban search and rescue teams from St. Johns County Fire Rescue in Florida are finding numerous homes that have been damaged throughout the county.

Dangerous conditions still persist around Jacksonville, so law enforcement officials are urging residents to stay indoors.



Jax: Now is NOT the time to go sightseeing. Extremely dangerous conditions currently ongoing. Stay indoors and let us work for you. pic.twitter.com/X5AIbaWIhG — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) September 11, 2017





#JACKSONVILLE FLOODING: This is the view from the Park Lane condo overlooking the Bell Riverside condo. #Irma pic.twitter.com/rO7o4wKQs1 — Stacey Readout (@StaceyReadout) September 11, 2017

1:10 p.m. EDT Monday: Charleston County, South Carolina, is suspending all EMS operations due to sustained winds of more than 40 mph.

The Charleston Police Department has announced that many roads are closed around town due to flooding.

A flash flood emergency has been declared for Charleston County and travel is not advised.

The South Carolina Ports Authority announced it will cease all operations in Charleston at 2 p.m. Monday. Normal operations are expected to resume Tuesday morning.

12:39 p.m. EDT Monday: A new flash flood emergency has been issued for the St. Johns river basin from Putnam County to downtown Jacksonville.

A tornado warning is currently in affect for parts of South Carolina, including Charleston.



Tornado Warning including Charleston SC, Hollywood SC, Folly Beach SC until 1:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/sybYdmsrsL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017





11:43 a.m. EDT Monday: The tidal height at Fort Pulaski, South Carolina, along the Savannah River is forecast to reach a new record height of 14.26 feet.

One hour before record high tide, #Savannah River begins to overtop waterfront walls downtown. Check out FB live Gnews page at high tide pic.twitter.com/XGFiUSogn4 — Eric Connor (@cericconnor) September 11, 2017





10:44 a.m. EDT Monday: As Irma's winds and rain move into Georgia, tree damage is being reported as far inland as Rome, Atlanta and Augusta.

Rough seas and some coastal flooding have also occurred in Charleston, South Carolina. A 72-mph wind gust was reported near Charleston at Folly Beach Pier. Folly Beach Pier is about 270 miles away from Irma's center.



Waves breaking over the wall at the Battery in downtown Charleston. 🌊💨 #Irma🌀 pic.twitter.com/XsN9r5rJaJ — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 11, 2017



The National Weather Service in Charleston is warning residents to avoid the downtown area as water levels rise.



Tide is 7.23 ft MLLW and rising with heavy rain on the way. Avoid Downtown Charleston, roads already closing across the city. #scwx https://t.co/yEwsgRdmyj — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017





We're in Bryans 1967 Land Rover Series II and we're soaked. Water is everywhere. Last video of the Battery for now. #diveinIRMA #chswx #hurricaneirmaCHS A post shared by Leigh Webber (@leighwebber) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

10 a.m. EDT Monday: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is ordering residents in evacuation zones near the St. Johns River to leave the area immediately as floodwaters continue to rise.



@RAMJacksonville under water and only getting worse... #Irma #JAXWX #Riverside #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/lRyPnV6W23 — Brian Bush (@BrianBush904) September 11, 2017

