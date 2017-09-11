Reporter's notebook: Miami Beach keeps residents out as Irma cleanup begins

Miami Beach residents and business owners who are looking to return to their city one day after Hurricane Irma tore through it are out of luck.

No one except emergency management personnel will be allowed to enter until Tuesday – at the earliest. Those who try will be turned around by law enforcement officials stationed at each of the city’s entrances.

“If you leave the city please remember that you will not be permitted to enter until Tuesday at noon,” Miami Beach officials said late Sunday.

Those who decided to ignore evacuation orders have been asked not to leave their homes until city workers clear the area of downed power lines, repair gas leaks and remove mountains of debris.

As the sun rose Monday, Florida Power & Light said two million of the 2.7 million homes and businesses in south Florida are still without electricity.

The streets were simply a mess.

Despite orders to stay put, some residents and tourists took matters into their own hands.

“We’ve been cooped inside for days,” Atlanta resident Kay Redman told Fox News near the Biscayne Bay. “This was supposed to be my bachelorette party. We rented a condo and were told we couldn’t go outside, go to the beach or go shopping. It’s sunny out today. We’re going out.”

Redman's group didn't really have a plan as to what they would do since businesses were closed and entry was prohibited. I told them about a possible Monday night curfew too. They weren't happy.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine reiterated in a statement Monday that many roads were impassable and unsafe, and access to Miami Beach would be prohibited until noon Tuesday as first responders worked to clear the roads.

"On behalf of myself and our entire City of Miami Beach government, we are with you now and throughout the recovery process," Levine said.

Once the city gives the all-clear, officials will start the re-entry process, beginning first with residents, then business owners, their employees and finally contractors.

Residents will be asked to show a state ID or other documentation showing proof of residency in Miami Beach. Business owners, their employees and contractors must supply the proper documentation they were given ahead of the evacuations.

Miami Beach schools will also be closed until further notice. The airport will remain closed Monday, too.

On Sunday, Hurricane Irma’s punishing winds were to blame for two cranes in the city collapsing, as well as glass panels from an 85-story high-rise building plunging to the ground.