The Latest: Women's hockey team rides out storm in Tampa

The Latest on Hurricane Irma's impact on sports (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The U.S. women's national hockey team is taking a day off after riding out Hurricane Irma inside a ballroom of a resort in Tampa, Florida.

Captain Meghan Duggan told The Associated Press by phone Monday that the U.S. squad was safe and hopes that is the case for everyone in the path of the storm.

The team arrived in Tampa in August to start training for the 2018 Winter Games, and was going to officially start its residency program this weekend. Irma scrapped those plans.

Reagan Carey, USA Hockey's director of women's hockey and the national team's general manager, says they consulted with local officials and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning in advance of the storm. Carey says they decided not to evacuate after learning the team was not in any of the anticipated flood or evacuation zones.

___

1:40 p.m.

Horses will be back on the track for training at Gulfstream Park on Tuesday, as well as at their Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows facilities.

Hurricane Irma caused "some minor damage" to some of the track's older barns, mostly roof shingles. But all the horses — and those who work on the backstretch and live in dorms there — handled the storm safely.

Gulfstream Park general manager and vice president of racing P.J. Campo says the track has invested over the past two years "by installing a flood retaining wall and pump stations, and they worked. The stables were not flooded."

Cards for the Saturday and Sunday racing programs will be drawn on Wednesday. Simulcasting will also resume on Wednesday at the track.

Campo says the track is waiting until Saturday to resume racing because "we have to wait for outside resources and utilities in the South Florida area like power, gas and clean-up to catch up."

___

12:12 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says structural engineers will inspect the Miami Dolphins' stadium after a possible tornado was reported in the area during Hurricane Irma.

The person confirmed the planned inspection to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins have not commented on the condition of the stadium. The team's complex in Davie, Florida appears to be fine in the wake of the storm, the person said.

Another person said Marlins Park was being assessed. Photos posted on social meeting showed possible storm damage to the outer facade of the retractable roof.

The Dolphins evacuated from South Florida before the storm's arrival and will practice in Oxnard, California, this week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

___

HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb