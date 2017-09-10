Florida deputy, corrections officer responding to Hurricane Irma killed in head-on crash

A Florida deputy who was helping at a Hurricane Irma evacuation center and a corrections officer heading to start his shift were killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning.

Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges died during the crash in southeast Tampa, WFLA reported. The Florida Department of Corrections said Sgt. Joseph Ossman, who was heading to start his shift at the Hardee Correctional Institution, also died.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow officers at this time,” Corrections Sec. Julie Jones said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

Bridges was a 13-year veteran and was heading home to pick up more supplies for the shelter when the incident happened.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the deadly crash on Sunday, but did not clarify if the heavy rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Irma played a role in the crash. An investigation is being conducted.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Saturday afternoon that he was "saddened" by the loss of both officers, adding, "We honor those working 24/7 to keep us safe."

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the Florida Keys just after 9 a.m. Sunday, pummeling its way through the region as it headed up the state’s southwest coast. Irma dumped at least 12 inches of rain in southern Florida.

Power was knocked out for more than 1 million people in Florida.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Hardee County earlier Sunday.

