4 arrested in deaths of 2 young girls on Colorado farm

Four people have been arrested in the deaths of two young girls whose bodies were found on a farm in rural southwestern Colorado.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the bodies of the girls, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, were found Friday on a farm outside Norwood, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of the ski resort town of Telluride.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Susan Lilly says investigators believe they were dead for at least two weeks.

Lilly says the suspects are a man from Norwood and two women and a man from Haiti and Jamaica who recently moved to the area. They are being held on suspicion of fatal child abuse.

Lilly says authorities are looking for a fifth suspect.

This story has been changed to correct the charge for which the suspects are being held.