NFL opening weekend: Dry, sunny conditions forecast in Midwest, Northeast



While the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs officially began the 2017 NFL season Thursday night in Foxboro, Massachusetts, the rest of the league will get started on Sunday and Monday.

One game that won't be played as scheduled is the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Miami due to Hurricane Irma. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, in Miami.

Here is a look at five forecasts for some of the most anticipated NFL games taking place outdoors this weekend.





Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins - 1 p.m. EDT Sunday

Two NFC East foes will clash at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, as the Eagles visit the Redskins.

Temperatures will climb through the upper 50s F into the 60s for any tailgaters out in the morning before the game.





The kickoff temperature at FedEx Field will settle in around 69 with a high of 72 expected during the game. AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperatures will be in the upper 70s much of the time.

Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 6-12 mph.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - 1 p.m. EDT Sunday

Bengals and Ravens fans attending the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday will enjoy beautiful weather conditions.

Plenty of sunshine is forecast with temperatures beginning the day in the low 60s. Tailgaters may want to bring a light jacket with them.





As the two AFC North rivals kickoff their season, temperatures will be around 70 degrees with a high of 73 expected during the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the east-northeast throughout the game at around 6-12 mph.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. EDT Sunday

It will be sunny and cool at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Steelers renew their rivalry.

The high temperature at kickoff will be around 69 with an AccuWeather ReelFeel® Temperature in the 70s.

A normal high in Cleveland for Sept. 10 is 75.





Fans should apply plenty of sunscreen with a UV index of 12 expected.

A gusty wind may affect the passing and kicking game. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast between 8 and 16 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers - 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday

Two of the top contenders to reach this year's Super Bowl from the NFC will do battle at Lambeau Field on Sunday as the Packers host the Seahawks.

It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon in Green Bay with temperatures around 69 for kickoff. By late in the second half, temperatures will dip slightly to around 65.





Winds will be fairly light out of the southeast at around 4-8 mph and should not have much of an impact on the game.

San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos - 10:20 p.m. EDT Monday

The first week of the regular season will conclude in the Mile High City as the Los Angeles Chargers head to Denver to take on the Broncos.

Temperatures at kickoff will be in the upper 70s, but they will slowly decrease into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.





Due to the cooler conditions, Broncos fans will want to consider bringing a jacket with them.

Winds will remain out of the west during the game at around 5-10 mph and should have little impact on the kicking or passing games.

