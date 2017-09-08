California man arrested in killing of deer eating plants

A district attorney is deciding whether to charge a resident of an exclusive San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood in the killing of a doe and fawn that were eating ornamental plants in his yard.

Tiburon police arrested 54-year-old Mark Dickinson on Sept. 2 after responding to a report of a suspicious man.

Responding officers found two severely wounded deer in the street near Dickinson's house. Both animals died a short time later.

Police said Dickinson told officers the deer ran off after he fired several shots at them with a pellet gun.

Officers say they determined Dickinson shot the deer and arrested him on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

Dickinson's attorney Charles Dresow said his client didn't intend to harm the animals.