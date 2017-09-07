Man with gun shot at Miami International Airport, terminal evacuated, reports say

A Miami International Airport terminal was partially evacuated Thursday night after a reported shooting involving police, sparking panic among fliers trying to get out of the path of Hurricane Irma.

A man was shot after a confrontation with police, CBS Miami reported.

The security incident is under control, according to the airport's Twitter page.

Terminal J, where the incident occurred, was temporarily closed.

The man, who allegedly had a gun, was taken down by police. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Forecasters have warned Irma could make landfall by Sunday. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced evacuation orders for downtown Miami and other parts of the city, plus southern parts of the county. The expanded evacuation area also includes Homestead, Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami Shores and North Miami Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.