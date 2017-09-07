Family of teen who died in football drill plans $15M suit

The family of a 16-year-old New York boy who died when a log fell on his head during a preseason high school football drill in Long Island has filed notice they intend to sue for $15 million in damages.

Attorney Jay Dankner says notice of the pending lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the Sachem (SAY'-chehm) Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club Inc.

He says the family is seeking compensation for pain, suffering and death.

Joshua Mileto died last month after a 400-pound log he and other players were carrying struck him on the head.

Dankner says such training was inappropriate for high school players.

A spokeswoman says the district doesn't comment on pending litigation. Club officials, who operated the preseason camp, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.