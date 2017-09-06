US says airstrike kills 3 al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

The U.S. military says it has killed three members of the al-Shabab extremist group with a "precision airstrike" in Somalia.

A statement from the U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday morning local time in the Bay region, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The statement says the strike was carried out in support of Somali army forces and African Union forces that were operating in the area.

The U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes against fighters with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group.

That includes more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.