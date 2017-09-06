Hurricane Irma: What is the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale?

Florida is preparing for potential damage from Hurricane Irma as the Category 5 storm continues its path to the state.

"The storm is bigger, faster and stronger than Hurricane Andrew," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Wednesday, referring to the devastating Category 5 storm that made landfall over the southern part of the state in 1992. On Monday, Scott declared a state of emergency for Florida.

"Do not focus on the exact path of this storm," he said. "A storm of this size could have effects statewide and everyone must be prepared."

Monroe County said online that a mandatory evacuation for residents would start at 7 p.m Wednesday, 12 hours after a mandatory evacuation for non-residents began.

In Broward County, a mandatory evacuation for residents east of U.S. Highway 1 was set to start at 12 p.m. Thursday.

There are currently no evacuation orders for Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported.

Irma was a Category 5 storm about 65 miles east of St. Thomas, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a 11 a.m. ET advisory.

Hurricanes are categorized using what’s known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Below is a look at each of the five categories in the scale and what the ratings mean.

Category 1, sustained winds of 74 - 95 mph

For storms in this category, there’s going to be “some damage” from winds, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Large tree branches can and shallow trees could be knocked down, according to the agency. Gutters, roofs, shingles and vinyl siding for what it calls “well-constructed frame homes” could be affected, as well.

Category 2, sustained winds of 96 - 110 mph

“Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage,” the NHC warns for such storms.

There may be power outages “that could last from several days to weeks,” as well as major damage to roofs and home sidings, the agency says.

Category 3, sustained winds of 111 - 129 mph

Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5 storms are all labeled “major” hurricanes.

With Category 3, there will be “devastating” damage, according to the NHC.

“Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends,” it warns. There also will be no water or electricity for days to weeks after the storm moves along, it says.

Category 4, sustained winds of 130 - 156 mph

For both Category 4 and Category 5 storms, “catastrophic” damage is forecast. They can see residential areas isolated by trees and power poles that have come down, and that power outages can last weeks and months, the agency says.

Category 5, sustained winds of 157 mph or above

This is the highest rating for hurricanes in the scale. “A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse,” according to the NHC.

