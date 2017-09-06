Hurricane Irma forces rescheduling of Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game



The 2017 NFL regular season gets underway this weekend, but the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played as scheduled due to Hurricane Irma.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 19. Both teams were scheduled to be off that week and now will play 16 consecutive games.

The game was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but due to Irma’s potential track over South Florida, league officials determined conditions would not be safe.





“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” the league said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area," the league said.

The league had been considering playing the game at potential neutral site locations such as Pittsburgh or Philadelphia on Sunday.

