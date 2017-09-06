'Gruesome' ax attack outside California 7-Eleven caught on camera

An ax-wielding man was arrested Tuesday after a 7-Eleven surveillance video captured him slinging his double-sided weapon at another man while attempting to shoplift at the West Hollywood store, police said.

Kisu Brady Brown, 41, allegedly went into the 7-Eleven in West Hollywood just after 4 a.m. Saturday and attempted to shoplift several items, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Bishop told FOX11.

“It was shocking to everybody here at our station when we did receive the video,” Bishop said, describing it as a “very gruesome attack.”

Brown allegedly became agitated when an unidentified man approached him and offered to pay for the items. Brown got upset and a “struggle ensued” between them inside the store. It escalated when they went outside.

Brown is seen on surveillance video lurking around the store entrance and waiting for the man, police said. He then appears to pull out a “hatchet-type” weapon and begins slashing the man’s face. Another person walked out of the 7-Eleven and saw Brown “chopping” at the man’s face.

"We have a citizen who is trying to help a transient or a homeless person, help another fellow citizen out, and to be assaulted like this, it could be anybody's family member," Bishop said. "And for somebody to just take the liberty and do that it's very shocking, it was shocking to everybody, to everybody here at our station when we did receive the video."

The man was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries and slashes to his hand, Bishop said. The man is also suffering from “multiple hatchet marks in his skull,” but he is expected to survive.

Police confirmed Tuesday Brown was arrested after the video of the attack was released. Brown is a “local transient” and convicted felon who is often seen in West Hollywood, officials said.