Man shoots his way into pharmacy with assault rifle to steal drugs, police say

Police in Connecticut are looking for a man who literally shot his way into a pharmacy so he could steal drugs.

Surveillance images show the man firing several shots from what appears to be an assault-style rifle into the front door of Killingworth Family Pharmacy at about 5 a.m. Monday.

He then fired additional rounds into an interior door to get into the area where drugs are stored. Police say he stole drugs, although they did not disclose exactly what he took.

The store was closed and unoccupied at the time.

Surveillance images show what appears to be a white male , wearing a baseball cap, black rimmed safety glasses, a down vest, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. He drove away in a dark station wagon, possibly a Volvo.