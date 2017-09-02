Oppressive heat to add to misery in Harvey disaster areas early this week



Sweltering heat and humidity will add further strain to recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana prior to the arrival of cooler air later next week.





Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s F along the western and central Gulf Coast each afternoon through Tuesday.

High humidity levels and times of sunshine will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures into the upper 90s to low 100s. Humidity levels will be even higher where floodwaters remain.

Little relief will come after dark as it will remain warm and muggy with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures hovering in the 80s F.





Those who remain without power and air conditioning can head to an open shopping mall, library or shelter to seek relief from the heat. Drink plenty of clean, bottled water or properly boiled water to prevent dehydration.

On Friday, the United States Marine Corps announced on Twitter that members of the Marine Corps Reserve are searching flooded neighborhoods throughout the Houston metro area for residents that still need rescuing.

The dangers of poisonous snakes, alligators and other creatures will linger in the floodwaters as rescue crews continue to search inundated neighborhoods and residents try to gather belongings.

Recovery efforts may be slowed for a time as spotty thunderstorms erupt early in the week.

However, if a tropical disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico gathers strength and drifts northward, downpours could be enhanced.

A dramatic change in the weather pattern will bring much-needed relief to the area later in the week.

“High pressure will provide the impetus for a bout of autumnal weather as it surges southward out of central Canada across the Great Plains and then into Texas and Louisiana at midweek,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.





Humidity will drop to unusually low levels along the Gulf Coast with temperatures falling to around 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.

“Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the leading edge of this push of cool, dry air and bring a threat of rain to southeastern Texas, including Houston,” LeSeney said.

These thunderstorms will be more widespread when compared to the storms earlier in the week. Fortunately, they will cross the area swiftly, limiting the threat for any new flooding.

As the quieter weather settles in at late week, all interests along the Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard should monitor the progress of Irma as it tracks closer to the United States.

