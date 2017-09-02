Autumn-like air to sweep across Central US to Interior Northeast this week

Autumn may officially be more than two weeks away, but some folks will get an early taste of it this week.

A cold front diving south out of the Canadian Prairies early this week will drive cooler air across the central U.S. to the interior Northeast through at least Thursday.

“After a brief surge of warmth, temperatures from the Plains to the Great Lakes and interior southeast will tumble this week, with temperatures closer to normal for early October,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

The arrival of cooler air will occur at different times, starting early in the week across the Plains and Midwest and eventually closer to midweek for the interior Northeast, Tennessee Valley and Deep South.

The passage of the cold front may trim daytime highs by 15 to 25 F in many cities compared to the day prior.



Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City will experience a sharp drop in temperature and humidity from Monday into Tuesday. Cities farther south and east such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Houston will feel the drop a day later.

Air conditioners that may have been running the past few days can be shut off as the cooler air will allow for windows to be opened during the daytime.

The sharp change will force people to dig out clothes more appropriate for autumn, such as long-sleeve shirts, jackets and sweatshirts, especially during mornings and at night which will be quite chilly.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s at night across the northern Plains and Midwest and will fall into the 50s across the Deep South.

Some cities across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys could even challenge record lows during a couple nights this week.

While most areas will turn dry behind the front, clouds and a few instability showers will be possible across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes during the middle of the week as cold air pours in aloft.

A few of the showers over the Great Lakes could even spawn waterspouts. Boaters will need to exercise caution. While the majority of waterspouts generally form and dissipate over water, they sometimes can spin onshore and cause minor damage.

The front is expected to slow down as it arrives in the Northeast on Wednesday and may even stall along the coast towards the end of the week as it runs into a strong area of high pressure.

“With the cold front stalling in the East, areas from the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic to New England will largely be spared from the cool shot, but this will come at the expense of a couple of rainy days,” Sojda said.



An increase in tropical moisture along this front may fuel heavy rain in the East during the second half of the week and lead to some flooding.

Those along the East Coast will also have to keep track of Hurricane Irma as it tracks westward closer to the U.S.



