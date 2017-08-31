In Trump, local law enforcement sees a steadfast ally

Law enforcement groups checked another item off their wish lists when Attorney General Jeff Sessions told local police departments they could once again have access to free grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons cast off from the U.S. military,

Seven months into President Donald Trump's administration, police groups are reveling in what they see as newfound support from the federal government

But critics say Trump's recent moves — including his pardoning of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was found guilty of contempt of court — display a troubling lack of skepticism about police power.

Civil rights advocates, who found an ally in the Obama Justice Department, wonder how the government will side if another racially charged incident becomes the latest flashpoint in the debate over police treatment of minorities.