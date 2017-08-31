Harvey victims visited by Spider-Man at Houston shelter

Victims of Tropical Storm Harvey taking shelter at a Houston emergency center had their spirits lifted by a visit from Spider-Man.

The masked hero swung into the George R. Brown Emergency Center in Houston on Tuesday and greeted young children, as well as other locals, who have been forced to flee their homes.

Stef Manisero, a reporter at Spectrum News Austin, shared video of Spider-Man fist-bumping with people in the center, before the hero started handing out stickers to some of his younger fans.

‘Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB,’ Manisero wrote on social media.

The George R. Brown Emergency Center has seen more than 9,000 desperate locals make their way inside for safety since it was opened as a shelter during the storm on Sunday.

It was originally given a capacity of 5,000, however volunteers have been unable to turn people away due to the devastating nature of Harvey. The huge number of people who have headed to the center means not everyone is guaranteed a cot or bed, according to local reports.

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm late Friday night packing 130 mph winds. It made a second landfall about three hours later before it was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. After the winds dropped below 73 mph, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Tropical Depression on Wednesday night.