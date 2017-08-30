Man convicted in deadly carjackings to appeal death sentence

A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in carjackings in 2001 has filed a notice of appeal as he fights to throw out the death sentence he received earlier this year.

The Boston Globe reports Gary Lee Sampson's lawyers filed the notice Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals. A U.S. District Court judge denied his motion to toss the sentence earlier this month.

Sampson was sentenced for a second time to death for the killing of 19-year-old college student Jonathan Rizzo but was given a life sentence for the killing of 69-year-old retiree Philip McCloskey. Sampson was first condemned to die in 2003.

Sampson's lawyers have said he was brain damaged when he fatally stabbed Rizzo and McCloskey.

Sampson received a separate life sentence for killing a New Hampshire man.