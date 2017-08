Authorities surround California hotel after 3 officers shot

Three California police officers and one suspect were shot Wednesday following a stolen vehicle investigation that led officers on a car chase and later to a hotel where they were hit by the gunfire.

Dozens of police cars and hundreds of armed officers have surrounded the hotel, where authorities said there may be two more suspects inside after three were taken into custody, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tony Turnbull said.

Two California Highway Patrol officers and one sheriff's deputy were shot with a high-powered assault rifle and were in a hospital, Turnbull said. He did not provide their names or conditions.

The male suspect who was shot is also in the hospital. Two women are also in custody. Their names were not released.

The incident began when authorities said the women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car. When the chase ended about 20 miles from where it began, the women were taken into custody and the police learned one of them had booked a hotel room in Sacramento.

Officers went to search the hotel. When they announced themselves, they were hit with gunfire coming from inside the room. Authorities say a man inside the room then left through the back, where he shot a sheriff's deputy and fled in a vehicle.

After a short pursuit, police exchanged fire with the man, who was hit, Turnbull said.

Guests at the hotel were told to take shelter as officers planned to methodically search the for two suspects they believe may still be inside.

Jeff Marshall, who lives near the hotel, said he heard gunshots and then tires squealing and saw a grey Dodge Charger speed by his home, going the wrong way down a busy street.

Marshall estimated he heard 12 shots.

"It was like the wild West," Marshall said.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Sgt. Tony Turnbull's name.