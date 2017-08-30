AP PHOTOS: Human toll mounts in ravaged Houston area

With at least 18 people killed by Harvey and 13,000 more rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties, yet more Texans were still trying to escape from their inundated homes. Weakened levees were in danger of failing, even as a less-ferocious but still potent Harvey returned to shore.

Harvey initially made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday then lingered off the coast of Southeast Texas for five days as a tropical storm that dropped record amounts of rain on Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, and the surrounding area. It made landfall for a second time early Wednesday, coming to shore near Cameron in southwest Louisiana and bringing with it a heavy dose of rain that is forecast to spread further north as the day progresses, perhaps as far as Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. Some sunshine was, finally, forecast for Houston.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers covering Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.