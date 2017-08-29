Pedestrian killed after 5-county police chase in Kentucky

A pedestrian has died in Kentucky after a police chase through five counties.

Kentucky State Police say Shelby County sheriff's deputies began pursuing a stolen truck on Interstate 64 early Tuesday, and state police took over in Franklin County.

The release said the truck's front tires were flattened, the driver lost control in Fayette County and the vehicle rolled over and caught on fire. Troopers removed 38-year-old Nathaniel Harper of Willisburg before the truck became engulfed in flames. Police said the truck hit the pedestrian, who wasn't discovered until the fire was out. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the identity hasn't been released pending notification of family.

Harper was treated at a hospital and jailed on charges of murder, fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment and auto theft.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the number of counties from three to five.