Authorities: No report of shots being fired at 'Cajun Navy'

Houston authorities say they have not received any reports of gunshots being fired at a group of volunteers known as the Cajun Navy, despite a spokesman for the group saying shots were fired.

The Cajun Navy is a group of volunteers that formed in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. They have dispatched people to help during Harvey.

Clyde Cain of the Louisiana Cajun Navy's says on the group's Facebook page Monday night that he wasn't sure if looters fired at the rescuers or fired up into the air. He says no one was hurt.

The Houston Chronicle spoke with Jon Bridgers, the founder of the Cajun Navy 2016 Facebook page. He told the paper that one group of volunteers were shot at when they did not help a group of stranded people and, in another incident, almost had a boat stolen.

Bridgers told the paper that he blames the desperate situation in Houston.

"It wasn't a surprise because we had some of the same things happen in the past. you got a very limited number of people out there who would do something like that," Bridgers said. "We were hoping that it wouldn't happen, but it did."

The Associated Press contributed to this report