Another shelter opens at NRG Park as refugees seek safety from Hurricane Harvey

Houston officials on Tuesday are opening the convention center adjacent to the city’s NFL stadium and the Astrodome, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people as refugees continue to seek shelter following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

More than 13,000 people have been rescued from the rising flood waters in Houston, and other parts of the region, according to local and federal agencies. The shelter at NRG Park and it will open at 10 p.m. The additional shelter will provide relief at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which has nearly doubled its original capacity of 5,000.

So far, Harvey has claimed the lives of 18 people.

As the search and rescue efforts continue, Singapore’s Defense Ministry announced that as many as four military helicopters-- stationed in Grand Prairie, Texas-- will aide in the relief efforts starting Wednesday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the arrangement with President Donald Trump during a call late Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Trump visited Corpus Christi to survey the damage left by Hurricane Harvey, and later stopped at the Texas Department of Safety Emergency Operations Center, in Austin.

Singapore offered support after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The torrential downpour, that is expected to continue over the next few days in parts of Texas and Louisiana according to the National Weather Service, has brought in roughly 52 inches of rain in Cedar Bayou, Texas, the National Weather Service reported on Tuesday – a number that broke the continental U.S. record.

