Video shows DC police making fun of burglary victim

Two police officers are seen dancing and questioning a homeowner's sexuality in a Washington, D.C., burglary victim's security footage.

WRC-TV reports the home surveillance video shows someone breaking in at the victim's townhouse Aug. 8 before responding police are later seen inside the home where one officer can be heard laughing and saying "Armani, Dolce and Gabbana -- he's probably gay."

Clarence Williams says he was out of the country at the time and that it was the second time someone broke into his home in less than a month.

Metropolitan police say the two officers have been placed on non-contact status for misconduct and that an internal investigation is ongoing.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, "I don't approve of the language that was used or the conduct of our officers."

___

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com