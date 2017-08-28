Teen suspect fatally shot himself while in custody, Akron police say

The teenage boy who died in police custody on Friday night took his own life, the Akron Police Department said.

Xavier McMullen, 17, of Akron died of a gunshot wound to the head after he allegedly shot himself, according to Fox8.com. The Akron Police Detective Bureau has launched an investigation into the incident.

Police officials said that the incident began when two women who were sitting in their van on 10th street when they were robbed at gunpoint by three males around 10 p.m. Friday. The suspects fled from the scene.

Police later went to a home on 7th street and arrested all three suspects.

They were all placed in separate patrol cars. Soon after, a shot was heard by officers at the scene from one of the vehicles. They rushed to the car to find McMullen “mortally wounded” with a gun next to him, according to a news release from police officials. Police haven't said how the gun ended up inside the cruiser.

The Akron Police Detective Bureau, Office of Professional Standards and Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

The two other suspects, Matthew Allen, 18, and Anthony Criss, 18, have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently being held pending arraignment next week.

