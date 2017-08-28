Massachusetts girl kidnapped, choked and thrown off bridge

A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was kidnapped from her grandparents' home, choked and thrown off a bridge in Massachusetts Sunday morning, police said.

Joshua Hubert, 35, a family friend, took the girl from her home in Worcester about 2:30 a.m., police said. He put her in a car, then allegedly choked her before tossing her into Lake Quinsigamond, according to police.

The girl was able to swim to shore in Shrewsbury. She was discovered about 4 a.m. with "visible injuries" that were not life-threatening.

Hubert was arrested and charged with kidnapping. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.