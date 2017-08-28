A Houston family endured Harvey until the house was swamped

Houston has seen hurricanes, tropical storms and floods. But even for me, a non-native who has lived in Houston since 2010, it was clear by Thursday Hurricane Harvey was not going to be a typical event.

I and my husband Rafi and our three sons Shaked, Ron, and Eliran intended to ride out the storm in our home in the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston.

But then reality got in the way. Friday night and Saturday were ok but by early Sunday morning the water was pouring into our house and we called 911 for help. When no boat came, we turned to Facebook and got on an evacuation list put together by a local rabbi. Eventually, we were safely evacuated by boat to a church serving as a shelter.