New Mexico officer shot; suspect dead, police say
A New Mexico state police officer was shot on Sunday and suspect involved in the shooting has died, officials said.
New Mexico State Police said on Twitter Sunday the officer was shot in Farmington, located north of Albuquerque near the border of Colorado. The officer, whose name was not released, is currently being treated and is believed to be "O.K."
The suspect in the shooting has died.
It's unclear what lead to the incident at this time.