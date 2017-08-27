First lady appears to borrow from Michelle Obama's playbook

With her bare arms and belted waist, White House vegetable garden and parents in the residence, Melania Trump appears to be borrowing from Michelle Obama's playbook.

Mrs. Trump is keeping alive some of the former first lady's legacy even as President Donald Trump's administration alters parts of it.

Mrs. Trump hardly ever wore sleeveless or belts during the presidential campaign, but has been wearing them a lot lately. Mrs. Obama popularized both looks.

She has kept Mrs. Obama's vegetable garden, and has shown interest in women's empowerment, military families and children's issues. Mrs. Obama championed those issues.

In September, Mrs. Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games. The Obama White House supported the Olympics-style competition for wounded military personnel created by Britain's Prince Harry.