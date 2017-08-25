Two charged with disappearance of pregnant North Dakota woman after newborn infant found

Police on Thursday charged two people with conspiracy to commit kidnapping after discovering a newborn infant in the Fargo apartment building where a missing pregnant woman was last spotted.

Investigators have not immediately determined if the baby is the child of Savanna Greywind, 22, who was last seen at her apartment on Saturday afternoon. Police will reportedly test to see if the baby is the woman's child, according to Valley News Live.

Chief David Todd of Fargo’s Police Department said William Henry Hoehn, 32, and Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, were both charged with a "class A felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping," according to the department’s Facebook page.

Todd said the infant was found in an apartment that is in the same building as Greywind’s. The missing woman reportedly went to her neighbor’s apartment to help sew, but it's unclear what happened to her after that. Todd said officers searched that apartment earlier but did not find anything suspicious.

Todd didn't say where the infant was found, only that the child was discovered as officers carried out a search warrant in "the suspect’s residence." Cass County Court officials said Thursday there were "search warrants in the queue" but nothing had been filed as of the close of court Thursday.

Tarita Silk, a sister-in-law of Greywind's mother, said police informed the family that a "2-day-old healthy baby girl" was taken from the apartment where Greywind lived with her parents, according to KFGO radio.

Todd said his department is receiving help from outside agencies and that officers have used aircraft, watercraft and police dogs to try to find Greywind. Searches in the Fargo and Grand Forks areas have not been successful so far.

"We just want Savanna to come home. We're prepared for the worst," Silk said. "The biggest thing now is for anybody who has any information...to come forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.