Reports: Conditions deteriorating across coastal Texas as Harvey nears



Hurricane Harvey is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane late Friday night or early Saturday morning between Corpus Christi and Port O'Connor, Texas.

The storm is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding as widespread rainfall amounts of 10-20 inches are expected. Some locations could exceed 2 feet of rain.

With days of rain ahead and the soil becoming oversaturated, trees may be more susceptible to being downed. Falling trees could lead to power outages and may prevent crews from restoring power.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered throughout southern Texas and parts of Louisiana. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 counties. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide state of emergency on Thursday.

1:20 p.m. CDT Friday: Harvey remains a powerful category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in their 1 p.m. CDT advisory.

Perpetration for the storm should be rushed to completion as tropical storm conditions are occuring along part of the coast of Texas. Storm surge is also starting to inundate parts of the coast.







11:45 a.m. CDT Friday: Impacts from Harvey are already being felt across mainland Texas, as the outer rainbands are moving across the lower and middle Texas coasts.

Tropical-storm-force winds have been registered at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. The first tornado warnings were issued for central Matagorda County.



Waves >20 ft either side of the storm. 1st tornado warning with 2"/hr rainfall. 2.5 ft storm surge already at Corpus Christi #harvey pic.twitter.com/qRSt8bLvMg — Jesse Ferrell (@Accu_Jesse) August 25, 2017

Dangerous rip currents, large surf & elevated water levels are here per @GalvestonCom . Stay out of the water & off the jetties. #houwx pic.twitter.com/opXeenPDoY — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 25, 2017

