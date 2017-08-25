NYC woman attacked after accidentally hitting another woman with shopping cart, police said

A woman, incensed after she was accidentally hit with a shopping cart, viciously beat another woman on a subway train in New York City, police said.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday while the two women were riding on the 4 train in the Bronx.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was punched several times in the head by the other woman, who had accidentally been struck by the cart. The 20-something woman then hit the victim with a cell phone while they were sitting on the train, NBC News reported.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red jeans. The victim’s condition was not released and it’s unclear if she went to the hospital for any treatment.

Witnesses are urged to call NYPD Crime Stopper with tips or information.