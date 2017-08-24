Driver with casket on roof leads police on chase down Arkansas interstate

An Arkansas driver led police on an eye-popping chase Wednesday night, racing down an interstate highway in Little Rock with a casket atop his Hummer.

Police noticed the car, with a casket fastened on top, parked on the side of the highway at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, KATV reported.

When highway patrol officers stopped to see if the driver needed assistance, the Hummer sped away, triggering a police chase, according to Arkansas’ Highway and Transportation Department.

Dianna Sutliff Cooper said she was driving on I-30 when the Hummer passed her as it was being chased by police.

"I was on my way home from work when this guy came up behind me in a Hummer with blue lights flashing behind him," Cooper said. "Then I noticed a coffin on top and wondered what was going on."

The driver, 39-year-old Kevin Cholousky, was arrested and now faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing a vehicle and fictitious tags. He was later jailed.

Police are unsure why Cholousky had the casket on his roof -- but confirmed to Fox News that no one was inside.