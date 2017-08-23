Man wanted in fatal South Carolina bank holdup arrested

A North Carolina police chief says officers have arrested a man wanted in the deaths of two South Carolina bank branch workers.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman told local news outlets Wednesday the department received a 911 call that someone had seen 32-year-old Brandon Council near a restaurant on the city's south side.

Holtzman said an officer followed a vehicle to a motel, where Council got out and ran before he was captured. Two others who were with the suspect also were detained.

Horry County, South Carolina, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told a news conference that Council faces multiple charges, including two counts of murder and armed robbery.

Police said 36-year-old Kathryn Davis Skeen and 59-year-old Donna Major, employees at the Cres Com Bank in Conway, were killed in Monday's robbery.