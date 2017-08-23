Fall-like air to persist in midwestern, northeastern US through end of August



Waves of cool air will continue to roll in from Canada and into the midwestern and northeastern United States into next week.

As has been the case multiple times this summer, people will be able save on their cooling bills by turning off air conditioners and fans and let fresh air into their homes.

Along the Atlantic coast and over the Ohio Valley, temperatures will still be warm enough for swimming during the afternoon. Surf temperatures are close to their highest level of the year right now.

Air temperatures will be suppressed from their average levels by 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from the end of this week to about the middle of next week.





For example, the average high temperature in Chicago and New York City for the last week of August is in the low 80s. Chicago can expect highs in the lower to middle 70s from Thursday to Monday. New York York City can expect highs in the middle to upper 70s from Thursday to Tuesday.

At night, temperatures will dip as low as the lower 40s in portions of the Upper Midwest and the central and northern Appalachians.

People who are sensitive to cool weather may need to grab a jacket and switch to long sleeves at night.

The air may get so cool over the Great Lakes region to cause waterspouts to form. These weak tornadoes over water form when the water is significantly warmer than the air temperature.

"The greatest chance of a few waterspouts will be on Thursday with the best chance of formation over Lake Erie," according to AcccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.





"It is possible that a couple of waterspouts form over the eastern Great Lakes this weekend as well," Dombek said.

During the middle to latter part of next week, warmth may build in from a less common direction. Usually warm air surges in from the Southern states.

An atmospheric road block may cause weather systems to reverse their normal west to east and south to north direction across the northern tier.

"Later next week, warmth by way of sunshine is likely to build from southern Quebec to New England and upstate New York," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

High temperatures may trend upward into the 70s and 80s for a time late next week in the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a pool of cool air, relative to average, will settle over the Midwest and the South.

Some of the coolness in the South will be associated with cloud cover and rain from Harvey which is due to make landfall in Texas and stall nearby.

