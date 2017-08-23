California dad sentenced for murdering 5-year-old son after Disneyland trip

A California father who admitted killing his 5-year-old son to get back at his wife, according to investigators, was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison.

During the hearing, his estranged wife damned him to hell.

“I hope you relive the image of murdering my baby every day of your insignificant life,” Ana Estevez said. “May your dark soul burn in eternal hell.”

She also called her husband a failure as a father, a man and a human being.

“There is no real pain, just an incomprehensible deadness. Like my son, I, too, have died,” she said.

Aramazd Andressian, Sr., 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Los Angeles County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the April death of his son, Aramazd Andressian, Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland.

Andressian pleaded guilty partly to avoid the possibility of prosecutors adding a charge that could result in the death penalty, his attorney has said.

The father did not speak during sentencing in the suburban Alhambra branch court, Fox 11 reported.

Sheriff’s investigators said the boy apparently was killed on April 21. His father was found passed out in a park the next morning, sparking an intensive search for the boy. Andressian had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt, sheriff’s officials have said.

Investigators searched for more than two months before they found the boy’s body on June 30 near Lake Cachuma outside Santa Barbara — about 145 miles away from Anaheim, where Disneyland is located.

Prosecutors have not revealed how the boy was killed but said the evidence against Andressian is overwhelming and the killing was planned and deliberate.

Andressian’s attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, repeatedly has declined to comment when asked why Andressian killed his son but has said the killing was “not planned.” Rodriguez has said his client told investigators where to find his son’s remains and regrets killing the boy.

A report by the county Department of Children and Family Services, obtained by The Associated Press, showed that the boy’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Santa Ynez. The report described the boy as being the victim of “physical and severe neglect.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.