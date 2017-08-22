U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

US

Reports: Strong thunderstorms to trigger flash flooding, hail across northeastern US


Severe weather will threaten a fairly large portion of the Northeast with possible isolated tornadoes, hail and localized flooding into Tuesday evening. The threat will extend all the way from the Ohio Valley, around Paducah, to northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

"The greatest threat for damage from thunderstorms will extend from Vermont through New York into northern Pennsylvania," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

"[In this area], a squall line is expected to develop and may bring widespread wind damage with wind gusts to 70 mph, and perhaps even a few brief tornadoes," Sojda said.

A squall line is a line of active thunderstorms, either continuous or with breaks.

Farther south through southwest and central Pennsylvania into southeast Ohio, a broken line of storms will pose the risk of damaging winds and hail.

At 3:15 p.m. EDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was just east of Lake Ontario and has a history of producing wind damage. Two of the thunderstorms embedded in the line northeast of Syracuse, New York are capable of producing tornadoes.

ny radar tues aft


Shorty after 1:30 p.m. EDT, wind gusts knocked down tree limbs in Gahanna, Ohio, about 20 minutes west of Columbus. At 12:54 p.m. EDT, The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, reported a 53-mph thunderstorm wind gust at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, which is about 10 minutes south of Gahanna.



Severe weather conditions have begun to impact the Northeast early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for parts of New York, which lasted until 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday.


Ominous clouds were spotted over northeastern Ohio shortly after 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

m