Police: Armed man dies in encounter with police in Florida

A man who authorities say was waving a gun around in a backyard is dead after a Florida police officer opened fire on him.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports it happened Tuesday.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says officers responded to a call about an armed and possibly suicidal person and found 23-year-old Shakyri Willis, who was holding a handgun while his sister pleaded with him not to kill himself. Capri says Willis, who had suffered from mental illness, pulled the gun out of his belt multiple times and then raised the weapon at an officer, prompting the officer to shoot several times.

Capri said the only wound police found on Willis was a single gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Police initially said the officer shot Willis, but Capri said during a news conference later that an autopsy will determine whether the officer shot him or he shot himself.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Earlier, Capri had said the suspect was holding the gun to the woman's head. At the later briefing, he told reporters, "That's under investigation by the FDLE."

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com