The Latest: Authorities ID victims, offer $,7000 reward

The Latest on the shooting deaths of four elderly people in North Carolina (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Authorities have identified the four people found dead after an apparent home invasion in North Carolina.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp identified the homeowners as 72-year-old Janice Harris and 88-year-old James Harris. The other two victims were identified as 76-year-old James Whitley and 67-year-old Peggy Whitley, both of whom were visiting the house.

Tripp said the two married couples were gathered around a table playing cards when they were shot and killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

Tripp also announced on his Facebook page that his office is offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of those responsible for the shootings.

___

10:05 a.m.

Authorities say four elderly North Carolina people found dead after an apparent home invasion were shot while playing cards.

News outlets quote Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as saying the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table when they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

Tripp says a family member found the bodies after checking on the home in the Glenview community, just off Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount.

The sheriff says two of the victims lived in the home, while the other two victims were visiting. Tripp says there were no signs of a struggle.

Authorities are still investigating the deaths and have announced no arrests. No names have been released.